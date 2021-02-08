Business

Grains higher, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were higher on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. advanced 13 cents at $6.5675 a bushel; Mar. corn gained 12 cents at $5.61 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 4.50 cents at $3.5275 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans rose 7 cents at $13.8125 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was unchanged on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose .75 cent at $1.1705 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was off .18 cent at $1.3765 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was unchanged at .7125 a pound.

