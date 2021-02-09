Manufacturer plans North American headquarters in Louisville

A German-based copper products manufacturer plans to open a new North American headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky, officials said.

The project by Wieland North America Inc. is expected to bring 75 jobs with an $8.8 million investment, a statement from Gov. Andy Beshear said. The company manufactures copper and copper-alloy products and fabricated components for customers throughout North America.

“As we build toward a better future for Kentucky, creating well-paying jobs for our residents, families and communities is key,” Beshear said. “Wieland’s new North American headquarters will certainly add new momentum to that initiative and help make the state economically stronger than ever.”

The new headquarters will also house Wieland Rolled Products North America LLC. Both are subsidiaries of Ulm, Germany-based Wieland-Werke AG.