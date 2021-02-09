Business

Motorcar Parts: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

TORRANCE, Calif.

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $8.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Torrance, California-based company said it had net income of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 33 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The maker of remanufactured vehicle alternators and starters posted revenue of $122.6 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $139.9 million.

Motorcar Parts shares have climbed 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 22% in the last 12 months.

