The AZEK Company: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $10.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $212.3 million in the period.

The AZEK Company shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year.