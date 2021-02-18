Business

Reliance Steel: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $129.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of $2.01.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2 per share.

The metals service-center company posted revenue of $2.13 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $369.1 million, or $5.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.81 billion.

Reliance Steel expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.40 to $3.50 per share.

Reliance Steel shares have increased roughly 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 8% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

Business

Wabtec: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 18, 2021 6:50 AM

Business

Herc Holdings: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 18, 2021 6:40 AM

Business

Chart Industries: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 18, 2021 6:34 AM

Business

Epam: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 18, 2021 6:33 AM

Business

Syneos Health: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 18, 2021 6:31 AM

Business

Tri Pointe: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 18, 2021 6:29 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service