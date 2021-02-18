Business

Grains mixed, livestock lower

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. gained 23.25 cents at $6.6225 a bushel; Mar. corn rose .75 cent at $5.5225 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 1.5 cents at $3.5150 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans fell 4.75 cents at $13.76 a bushel.

Beef and pork lower on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was off .42 cent at $1.1530 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell 1.27 cents at $1.3865 a pound; April lean hogs lost 1.5 cents at .8450 a pound.

