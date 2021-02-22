KBR: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

KBR Inc. (KBR) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $19 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The the engineering, construction company posted revenue of $1.47 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $72 million, or 51 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $5.77 billion.

KBR expects full-year earnings in the range of $2 to $2.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.8 billion to $6.2 billion.

KBR shares have risen slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 3% in the last 12 months.