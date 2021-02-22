Which Columbus restaurants received an ‘A’ in latest health inspection? Here’s a list

The Georgia Department of Health issues an ”A” food safety excellence for a score of 90 to 100 upon inspection.

The Ledger-Enquirer has compiled a list of the best and worst health scores for Muscogee County restaurants during the past five weeks, Jan. 12 to Feb. 22, from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Most restaurants received an “A” grade with many receiving perfect scores.

No Muscogee County restaurants received a failing grade in the latest round of health scores.

Restaurants that scored a 100 include:

Wendy’s at 1633 Bradley Park Dr.

Rising Flour at 3709 Gentian Blvd.

Z Beans Coffee at 2122 Manchester Expressway

Schomburg Nutrition at 7600 Schomburg Rd.

River Road Nutrition at 5156 River Rd.

Maltitude at Banks at 1002 Bay Ave.

B’Amazing Wings at 5727 Moon Rd.

Bobby’s Bar at 1720 Morris Rd.

My Boulange at 111 12th St.

Sonic at 5586 Milgen Rd.

Outlaws Saloon at 6499 Veterans Pkwy.

Sonic at 1705 Manchester Expy.

Tropical Smoothie at 5555 Whittlesey Rd.

Cracker Barrel at 1500 Bradley Park Dr.

Burger King at 1514 Bradley Park Dr.

Italian Soul at 4022 University Ave.

Harvest Coffee at 2910 2nd Ave.

Daiquiris and Po Boys at 3709 Gentian Blvd.

Other scores

Nonic Beer Bar & Kitchen, 1239 Broadway, received a score of 84, or a “B,” on Feb. 5. The inspector noted that the facility “lacked disclosure in consumer advisory.”

“If an animal food is served raw or undercooked, the permit holder shall inform consumers, via a disclosure and reminder, of the increased risks,” inspector Victoria Matthews noted in the report.

The inspector also noted the facility as “lacking written procedures for using time as a public health control on sliced fruit and vegetables in the main kitchen area.”

According to the FDA, if ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous foods are going to be held or displayed in a non-temperature controlled environment, they must first be stored at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or less.

“If time without temperature control is used as the public health control for time/temperature control for safety foods, written procedures shall be prepared in advance and made available,” Matthews wrote in the report.

Lepoma’s Pizzeria, 6516 Kitten Lake Drive, received a score of 81, also a “B,” on Jan. 19. The inspector observed frozen meat in the handwashing sink, which may not be used for purposes other than handwashing.

The inspector also observed foods in the prep cooler at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. The facility also lacked certified safety manager documentation.

What do the grades mean?

A score of 69 and below is given a letter grade of “U” for unsatisfactory compliance. A grade of “C,” a score from 70-79, means the restaurant is marginally compliant to the rules and regulations in place.

A “B” grade, a score from 80-89, means the restaurant is satisfactorily compliant, and an “A” grade, a score from 90-100, means the restaurant has food safety excellence, according to DPH’s rules and regulations guide.