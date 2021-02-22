Business

Which Columbus restaurants received an ‘A’ in latest health inspection? Here’s a list

The Georgia Department of Health issues an ”A” food safety excellence for a score of 90 to 100 upon inspection.
The Georgia Department of Health issues an ”A” food safety excellence for a score of 90 to 100 upon inspection.

The Ledger-Enquirer has compiled a list of the best and worst health scores for Muscogee County restaurants during the past five weeks, Jan. 12 to Feb. 22, from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Most restaurants received an “A” grade with many receiving perfect scores.

No Muscogee County restaurants received a failing grade in the latest round of health scores.

Restaurants that scored a 100 include:

Other scores

Nonic Beer Bar & Kitchen, 1239 Broadway, received a score of 84, or a “B,” on Feb. 5. The inspector noted that the facility “lacked disclosure in consumer advisory.”

“If an animal food is served raw or undercooked, the permit holder shall inform consumers, via a disclosure and reminder, of the increased risks,” inspector Victoria Matthews noted in the report.

The inspector also noted the facility as “lacking written procedures for using time as a public health control on sliced fruit and vegetables in the main kitchen area.”

According to the FDA, if ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous foods are going to be held or displayed in a non-temperature controlled environment, they must first be stored at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or less.

“If time without temperature control is used as the public health control for time/temperature control for safety foods, written procedures shall be prepared in advance and made available,” Matthews wrote in the report.

Lepoma’s Pizzeria, 6516 Kitten Lake Drive, received a score of 81, also a “B,” on Jan. 19. The inspector observed frozen meat in the handwashing sink, which may not be used for purposes other than handwashing.

The inspector also observed foods in the prep cooler at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. The facility also lacked certified safety manager documentation.

What do the grades mean?

A score of 69 and below is given a letter grade of “U” for unsatisfactory compliance. A grade of “C,” a score from 70-79, means the restaurant is marginally compliant to the rules and regulations in place.

A “B” grade, a score from 80-89, means the restaurant is satisfactorily compliant, and an “A” grade, a score from 90-100, means the restaurant has food safety excellence, according to DPH’s rules and regulations guide.

Profile Image of Joshua Mixon
Joshua Mixon
Ledger-Enquirer sports reporter Joshua Mixon has covered everything from the SEC Championship to girls flag football. He covers Auburn and Chattahoochee Valley prep sports, and is a member of the Football Writers Association of America. He previously covered Georgia athletics for the Telegraph. You can follow him on Twitter @JoshDMixon.
  Comments  

Business

Unemployed Californians face months of delays when appealing denial of jobless benefits

Business

Michael Hiltzik: University of California faces more pressure to shun healthcare deals with Catholic hospitals, as it should

Business

Companies pan for marketing gold in vaccines

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service