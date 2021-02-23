Forum Energy: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) on Tuesday reported a loss of $32.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $5.85 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.80 per share.

The provider of manufactured technologies and applied products in the energy sector posted revenue of $113 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $96.9 million, or $17.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $512.5 million.

Forum Energy shares have increased 53% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $18.16, declining slightly in the last 12 months.