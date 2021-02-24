Business

Landmark Infrastructure: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $6.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the El Segundo, California-based company said it had profit of 12 cents.

The property owner and manager posted revenue of $16.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $29.1 million, or 65 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $58.8 million.

Landmark Infrastructure shares have risen 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 25% in the last 12 months.

