Avista: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SPOKANE, Wash.

Avista Corp. (AVA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $58.7 million.

The Spokane, Washington-based company said it had net income of 86 cents per share.

The utility posted revenue of $380.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $129.5 million, or $1.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.32 billion.

Avista expects full-year earnings to be $1.96 to $2.16 per share.

Avista shares have declined slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 23% in the last 12 months.

