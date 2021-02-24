Whitestone: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Whitestone Reit (WSR) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $10.4 million, or 24 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $3.1 million, or 7 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $29.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $40.7 million. Revenue was reported as $117.9 million.

The company's shares have risen 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $9.89, a drop of 26% in the last 12 months.