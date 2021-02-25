EVO Payments: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

EVO Payments, Inc. (EVOP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 23 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $116.7 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $118.3 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $1.7 million, or 20 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $439.1 million.

EVO Payments expects full-year revenue in the range of $483 million to $491 million.

EVO Payments shares have dropped slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.