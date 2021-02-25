Gossamer Bio: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) on Thursday reported a loss of $64.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 88 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 80 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $243.4 million, or $3.55 per share.

Gossamer Bio shares have climbed 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 26% in the last 12 months.