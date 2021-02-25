Business

Texas Pacific: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

DALLAS

Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $44.8 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of $5.77 per share.

The landowner posted revenue of $74.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $176 million, or $22.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $302.6 million.

Texas Pacific shares have climbed 53% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $1,111.87, an increase of 53% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

News

Inslee announces pause in rollbacks in reopening plan

February 25, 2021 7:28 PM

Business

World Fuel Services: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 25, 2021 7:21 PM

Business

Report: Bias ‘deeply entrenched’ in N Carolina police force

February 25, 2021 7:19 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service