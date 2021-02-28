2 more tall cranes arrive at South Carolina port

Two massive new cranes have arrived at the port in Charleston, the South Carolina Ports Authority said.

The 155-foot (47-meter) tall cranes arrived at the port Thursday after a two-month journey from their manufacturer in China, the authority said in a news release.

It will take several months to assemble them, with port officials hoping to have them in use by the summer.

The port's Wando Welch Terminal now has 13 of the tall cranes, which also can reach out 212 feet (65 meters).

“Taller cranes with wider reach greatly increase our big ship capabilities,” South Carolina Ports President Jim Newsome said.

The port is trying to attract the world's largest ships. A $400 million project to deepen Charleston Harbor is nearly finished, and the state Senate approved borrowing $550 million to expand a rail yard and tracks at the port and add a barge system to move cargo between terminals.

Those bonds will also have to be approved by the House.