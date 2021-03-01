Business

Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. declined 14.50 cents at $6.45 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 2.50 cents at $5.49 a bushel; Mar. oats fell 7 cents at $3.61 cents a bushel; while Mar. soybeans was up 2.75 cents at $14.0025 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose 2.65 cents at $1.1910 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle lost 2.62 cents at $1.3710 a pound; April lean hogs fell 2 cents at .8755 a pound.

