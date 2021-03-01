Midwest Economy: February state-by-state glance

The Institute for Supply Management, formerly the Purchasing Management Association, began formally surveying its membership in 1931 to gauge business conditions.

The Creighton Economic Forecasting Group uses the same methodology as the national survey to consult supply managers and business leaders. Creighton University economics professor Ernie Goss oversees the report.

The overall index ranges between 0 and 100. Growth neutral is 50, and a figure greater than 50 indicates growth in that factor over the next three to six months. A figure below 50 indicates decline.

Here are the state-by-state results for February:

Arkansas: The overall index increased to 79.8 from January’s 76.9. Components from the February survey of supply managers were: new orders at 81.4, production or sales at 79.2, delivery lead time at 83.0, inventories at 81.1, and employment at 81.1. “Since July of last year, both durable and nondurable goods manufacturers in the state have expanded at a healthy pace. According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, manufacturing wages for production workers in Arkansas have expanded by 4.6% since the onset of COVID-19,” Goss said.

Iowa: Iowa’s overall index dipped to 71.1 from 71.5 in January. Components were: new orders at 80.2, production, or sales, at 68.9, delivery lead time at 78.4, employment at 68.8, and inventories at 68.4. “Since July of last year, both durable and nondurable goods manufacturers in Iowa have expanded at a healthy pace. However, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, manufacturing wages for production workers in the state have been flat since the onset of COVID-19,” Goss said.

Kansas: The state's overall index slipped to 61.6 from 62.0 in January. Components were: new orders at 68.7, production or sales at 74.2, delivery lead time at 67.0, employment at 60.8, and inventories at 37.4. “Since July of last year, both durable and nondurable goods manufacturers in the state have expanded at a slow pace. According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, manufacturing wages for production workers in the state have expanded by weak 0.6% since the onset of COVID-19,” Goss said.

Minnesota: The overall index climbed to 68.8 from 66.9 in January. Components were: new orders at 78.7, production or sales at 76.1, delivery lead time at 72.9, inventories at 51.5, and employment at 64.9. “Since July of last year, nondurable goods manufacturers in the state have expanded at a healthy pace while durable goods producers have advanced at a slow pace. According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, manufacturing wages for production workers in the state have expanded by 2.6% since the onset of COVID-19,” said Goss.

Missouri: The overall index rose to 64.2 from 62.5 in January. Components were: new orders at 77.3, production or sales at 76.4, delivery lead time at 67.5, inventories at 38.8, and employment at 61.1. “Since July of last year, both durable and nondurable goods manufacturers in the state have expanded at an anemic pace. According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, manufacturing wages for production workers in Missouri have expanded by a strong 6.1% since the onset of COVID-19,” Goss said.

Nebraska: The overall index rose to 70.8 from 69.2 in January. Components were: new orders at 80.2, production or sales at 76.5, delivery lead time at 74.3, inventories at 57.2, and employment at 65.9. “Since July of last year, both durable and nondurable goods manufacturers in the state have expanded at a slow pace. According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, manufacturing wages for production workers in Nebraska have expanded by 1.7% since the onset of COVID-19,” Goss said.

North Dakota: The overall index increased to 76.0 from 75.6 in January. Components were: new orders at 80.5, production or sales at 78.2, delivery lead time at 79.7, employment at 69.7, and inventories at 71.9. “Since July of last year, both durable and nondurable goods manufacturers in the state have experienced only slight growth. According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, manufacturing wages for production workers in North Dakota have expanded by 2.9% since the onset of COVID-19,” Goss said.

Oklahoma: The state's overall index expanded to 67.1 from 65.4 in January. Components were: new orders at 78.1, production or sales at 75.3, delivery lead time at 70.5, inventories at 48.7, and employment at 63.2. “Since July of last year, nondurable goods manufacturers in the state have advanced at a slow pace while durable goods producers experienced only slight growth. However according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, manufacturing wages for production workers in the state have expanded by a very strong 12.9% since the onset of COVID-19,” Goss said.

South Dakota: The overall index climbed to 64.0 from 62.2 in January. Components were: new orders at 77.2, production or sales at 74.3, delivery lead time at 67.2, inventories at 38.0, and employment at 63.4. “Since July of last year, both durable and nondurable goods manufacturers in South Dakota have expanded at a slow pace. According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, manufacturing wages for production workers in the state have expanded by 0.1% since the onset of COVID-19,” Goss said.