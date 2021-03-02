Business

What are your favorite women-owned businesses? Ledger-Enquirer wants to hear from you

The Ledger-Enquirer is putting together a story listing local, women-owned businesses in the Columbus and Phenix City area, and we need your help.

If you’re a woman who owns a business in the area, fill out the form below to be included in our list. If you don’t own a business but have a favorite that you’d like to be included, consider sending this story to the owners or filling out the form yourself.

The full list will be published later this month.

If you have any questions about the form, please email reporter Joshua Mixon (jmixon@ledger-enquirer.com).

