TherapeuticsMD: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $42.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The woman's health care product company posted revenue of $22.6 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.3 million.

For the year, the company said its loss was nearly unchanged at $176.1 million. Annual losses per share also remained unchanged at 72 cents. Revenue was reported as $64.9 million.

The company's shares closed at $1.45. A year ago, they were trading at $1.66.