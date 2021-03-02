Chico’s: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Chico's FAS Inc. (CHS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $79.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ft Myers, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 68 cents. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses and asset impairment costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The clothing chain posted revenue of $386.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $360.1 million, or $3.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.32 billion.

The company's shares closed at $2.55. A year ago, they were trading at $3.65.