Veritiv: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

ATLANTA

Veritiv Corp. (VRTV) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $32 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $1.90 per share.

The distributor of packaging and printing supplies posted revenue of $1.64 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $34.2 million, or $2.08 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $6.35 billion.

Veritiv shares have climbed 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

