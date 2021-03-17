Business

We asked, you answered: Here are your favorite women-owned businesses in Columbus area

There’s no shortage of women-owned businesses in the Chattahoochee Valley.

From salons to restaurants and gyms to boutiques, Ledger-Enquirer readers submitted hundreds of women-owned businesses to our recent call-out. They noted qualities such as creativity and professionalism, a fun atmosphere and warm, welcoming environments as reasons they enjoy some of the women-owned businesses around Columbus and Phenix City.

The names of over 200 businesses were sent our way. Here are some of the most popular, followed by the full list.

Thanks to everyone who submitted a business to the Ledger-Enquirer’s survey. Did we miss any? Email jmixon@ledger-enquirer.com.

Plant Magic Market

Plant Magic Still1.jpg
Plant Magic Market recently opened in Columbus’s Jordan-Johnson neighborhood. Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

Light & Co. Salon

Light and Co exterior.jpg
Light & Co. Salon is located at 1416 33rd St. in Columbus. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

Parker’s Pantry

IMG_5278.jpeg
Parker’s Pantry is a woman-owned business in Columbus, Ga. It’s located near Lakebottom in MidTown. Margaret Ward

Bluebelle Home Decor and Gifts

IMG_0172.HEIC.jpeg
Bluebelle Handcrafted Decor & Gifts is a woman-owned business in Columbus, Ga. Joshua Mixon

Beejou Craft Kombucha

123_1.jpeg
Beejou Craft Kombucha, a women-owned business in Columbus, Ga., sells kombucha near downtown Columbus. Suhyoon Wood

Bare Ware Pottery Studio

IMG_6892.jpeg
Bare Ware Pottery Studio is a woman-owned business in Columbus, Ga. Ursula Dietz

More businesses

Restaurant/Bar/Cafe

Retail

Home goods and decor

  • Clothing

    • Beauty/Body/Personal health

    Handmade/Artisan

    Other

