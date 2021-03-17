We asked, you answered: Here are your favorite women-owned businesses in Columbus area

There’s no shortage of women-owned businesses in the Chattahoochee Valley.

From salons to restaurants and gyms to boutiques, Ledger-Enquirer readers submitted hundreds of women-owned businesses to our recent call-out. They noted qualities such as creativity and professionalism, a fun atmosphere and warm, welcoming environments as reasons they enjoy some of the women-owned businesses around Columbus and Phenix City.

The names of over 200 businesses were sent our way. Here are some of the most popular, followed by the full list.

Thanks to everyone who submitted a business to the Ledger-Enquirer’s survey. Did we miss any? Email jmixon@ledger-enquirer.com.

Plant Magic Market

Plant Magic Market recently opened in Columbus’s Jordan-Johnson neighborhood. Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

Address: 3219 Howard Ave.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

Online: website, Facebook, Instagram

“Back in 2017, I started making a tumeric product called Golden Paste. I would go down to the downtown market and sell that. It was always my dream to have a storefront.” — Olivia Hight, owner

Light & Co. Salon

Light & Co. Salon is located at 1416 33rd St. in Columbus. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

Address: 1416 33rd St.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays

Online: Facebook

“We decided to open during the pandemic, and we as an industry were affected by the pandemic with the shutdown and everything. We’re really excited to be a part of this area.” — Barbara Braswell Holladay, owner





Parker’s Pantry

Parker’s Pantry is a woman-owned business in Columbus, Ga. It’s located near Lakebottom in MidTown. Margaret Ward

Address: 1815 Garrard St.

Hours: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday

Online: Facebook, Instagram

“Feeding people is my passion, and my husband said, ‘You’re not getting any younger: if you want to try it, you need to do it now.’ ... I always loved to feed people personally. That’s my passion, so here we are.” — Parker Mullins, owner





Bluebelle Home Decor and Gifts

Bluebelle Handcrafted Decor & Gifts is a woman-owned business in Columbus, Ga. Joshua Mixon

Address: 2301 Airport Thruway Suite A

Hours: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sundays noon to 5 p.m.

Online: website, Facebook

“My favorite thing is being able to support other women with their goals, which were the same as mine and still are — growing our businesses, supporting our families and being a part of the community.” — Carla Bounds, owner





Beejou Craft Kombucha

Beejou Craft Kombucha, a women-owned business in Columbus, Ga., sells kombucha near downtown Columbus. Suhyoon Wood

Address: 1204 1st Ave. Suite C

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays

Online: website, Facebook

“I was making kombucha at home just for fun, and this was in mid-2019. The intention long-term was never to have this taproom ... but that’s kind of where it led so that we could do everything the right way.” — Suhyoon Wood, co-owner





Bare Ware Pottery Studio

Bare Ware Pottery Studio is a woman-owned business in Columbus, Ga. Ursula Dietz

Address: 3912 Woodruff Rd.

Hours: Noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

Online: website, Facebook

“I’ve been here for almost 16 years, so (my business) is very supported and I still like what I’m doing. It’s not like an office job where you sit at a cubicle ... it’s a fun full-time job.” — Ursula Dietz, owner





More businesses

Restaurant/Bar/Cafe

Retail

Home goods and decor

Clothing

Beauty/Body/Personal health

Handmade/Artisan

Other