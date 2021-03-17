Business
We asked, you answered: Here are your favorite women-owned businesses in Columbus area
There’s no shortage of women-owned businesses in the Chattahoochee Valley.
From salons to restaurants and gyms to boutiques, Ledger-Enquirer readers submitted hundreds of women-owned businesses to our recent call-out. They noted qualities such as creativity and professionalism, a fun atmosphere and warm, welcoming environments as reasons they enjoy some of the women-owned businesses around Columbus and Phenix City.
The names of over 200 businesses were sent our way. Here are some of the most popular, followed by the full list.
Thanks to everyone who submitted a business to the Ledger-Enquirer’s survey. Did we miss any? Email jmixon@ledger-enquirer.com.
Plant Magic Market
- Address: 3219 Howard Ave.
- Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday
- Online: website, Facebook, Instagram
- “Back in 2017, I started making a tumeric product called Golden Paste. I would go down to the downtown market and sell that. It was always my dream to have a storefront.” — Olivia Hight, owner
Light & Co. Salon
- Address: 1416 33rd St.
- Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays
- Online: Facebook
- “We decided to open during the pandemic, and we as an industry were affected by the pandemic with the shutdown and everything. We’re really excited to be a part of this area.” — Barbara Braswell Holladay, owner
Parker’s Pantry
- Address: 1815 Garrard St.
- Hours: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday
- Online: Facebook, Instagram
- “Feeding people is my passion, and my husband said, ‘You’re not getting any younger: if you want to try it, you need to do it now.’ ... I always loved to feed people personally. That’s my passion, so here we are.” — Parker Mullins, owner
Bluebelle Home Decor and Gifts
Address: 2301 Airport Thruway Suite A
Hours: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sundays noon to 5 p.m.
- “My favorite thing is being able to support other women with their goals, which were the same as mine and still are — growing our businesses, supporting our families and being a part of the community.” — Carla Bounds, owner
Beejou Craft Kombucha
- Address: 1204 1st Ave. Suite C
- Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays
- Online: website, Facebook
- “I was making kombucha at home just for fun, and this was in mid-2019. The intention long-term was never to have this taproom ... but that’s kind of where it led so that we could do everything the right way.” — Suhyoon Wood, co-owner
Bare Ware Pottery Studio
- Address: 3912 Woodruff Rd.
- Hours: Noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday
- Online: website, Facebook
- “I’ve been here for almost 16 years, so (my business) is very supported and I still like what I’m doing. It’s not like an office job where you sit at a cubicle ... it’s a fun full-time job.” — Ursula Dietz, owner
More businesses
Restaurant/Bar/Cafe
- The Matcha Garden
- How Sweet It Is Cake Studio
- The Stations Nutrition
- Parker’s Pantry
- Pizza D’Action
- Hudson’s at Main Street
- River Road Nutrition
Retail
- Dirty Outdoors
- Larkin Lane
- Anne’s Estate Auction and Sales
- Personal Paws Mobile Pet Grooming
- Wired by ALP Jewelry
- Especially For Gyrlz, by Gyrlz Earrings and Accessories
- Southern Straws
- Nspyred Special-Tees
- Verily Bakery
Home goods and decor
- Park Place Interiors
- Bluebelle
- Bloomwoods Flowers & Events
- Flowers Plus
- Bloomers Lawn & Garden
- Denham’s Florist
Clothing
- Sassy and Southern Boutique
- Dear Stella Boutique
- The Cherry Zebra
- The Posh Peach
Beauty/Body/Personal health
- Teased Hair Salon
- Glow + Behold Skin Care Studio
- SoYoung Salon and Spa
- 501 Salon Experience
- Chattahoochee Valley Therapeutic Massage
- Southeast Regional MedSpa
- River Flow Yoga
- Yoga Redeemed
- G. Ressemeyer Salon
- Old School Barber Shoppe
- Loose Ends Hair Salon
- CWR Hairworks Salon
- Brushed by Lindsey LLC
Handmade/Artisan
Other
- Loving Touch, The Home for Veterans
- Mary Varner Real Estate Group
- Master Tax
- Jess Jones Boudoir
- Stroller Strong Moms Columbus
- Loving Touch
- Jen Pierce Photography
- Total Definition Fitness
- Staffing Connections
- Dog Gone Good Dog Training
- Kite Insurance Agency
