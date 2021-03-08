Del Taco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $7.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Lake Forest, California-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $156.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $156.1 million.

Del Taco shares have risen 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $10.90, more than doubling in the last 12 months.