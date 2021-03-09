Dick’s: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $219.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Coraopolis, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $2.21. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.43 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.21 per share.

The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $3.13 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.02 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $530.3 million, or $5.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.58 billion.

Dick's expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.40 to $5.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $9.54 billion to $9.94 billion.

Dick's shares have risen 36% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.