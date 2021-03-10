Bus carrying Coast Guard recruits crashes, 4 minor injuries

No one was seriously injured when a bus carrying Coast Guard recruits to its training center in New Jersey crashed on the Atlantic City Expressway, officials say.

According to the Coast Guard, the bus had left Philadelphia International Airport on Tuesday night and was headed to Training Center Cape May when it hit a guardrail on the toll road.

Thirteen recruits were on the bus and four were taken to a hospital for treatment “out of abundance of caution,” the Coast Guard said.

The remaining nine recruits were placed on another bus and taken to the base to begin boot camp, officials said. The four who were treated were released from the hospital and arrived at the training center.

The crash was under investigation.