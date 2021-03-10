Business

Fire destroys 1 of few remaining covered bridges in Kentucky

The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ky.

One of Kentucky's few remaining covered bridges has been destroyed in a blaze, officials said.

The 150-year-old Mt. Zion Covered Bridge caught fire Tuesday night, news outlets reported, citing a statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

It was one of 13 covered bridges remaining in the state, according to the Kentucky Tourism website. Built in 1871, the 246-foot-long bridge was the longest multi-span covered bridge in Kentucky, the website said.

“The bridge was a historical landmark and saddens many in our community over its loss,” Sheriff Jerry Pinkston said.

Officials are trying to determine the case of the blaze.

