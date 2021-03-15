This new restaurant coming to downtown Columbus serves up NYC-style street food

If you ever walked through pre-pandemic New York City, perhaps you stopped by a food booth and grabbed a fresh hot dog. Maybe you bought a pretzel to munch on as you walked through Times Square. Or maybe you stepped inside one of the city’s thousands of bars for a quick beer.

Columbus residents will be able to replicate those experiences soon, here in the Chattahoochee Valley, just without the Statue of Liberty.

Frank’s Alley, which describes itself as a “New York street food joint,” is opening soon in downtown Columbus. It will serve hot dogs, pretzels, beer and more, according to its Instagram page.

It will be at 1246 Broadway, near Ayden Restaurant and Lounge and across the street from Nonic Beer Bar & Kitchen.

The eatery does not yet have an opening date set, according to owner Ross Horner, the former president and CEO of Uptown Columbus who resigned from the position in early 2020. Horner declined to comment further about the restaurant, saying “there are many things that are happening.”

Horner headed Uptown Columbus Inc. and the Uptown Columbus Business Improvement District (BID) Inc. since September 2016, and prior to that he served as director of the Columbus Civic Center for five years.