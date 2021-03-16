Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mostly higher on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May was up .25 cent at $6.41 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 8.50 cents at $5.5275 a bushel; May oats fell 7 cents at $3.71 cents a bushel; while Mar. soybeans advanced 13.25 cents at $14.23 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was off .45 cent at $1.1892 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was up .10 cent at $1.3692 a pound; April lean hogs rose 3.13 cents at .9295 a pound.