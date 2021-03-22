Longtime Columbus lighting business closes permanently due to COVID-related difficulties

A longtime Columbus theatrical lighting vendor has closed due to difficulties related to COVID-19.

RSL Theatrical, an event lighting company owned by Rainey-McCullers School for the Arts Theatrical Manager Bill Rich, has “become another casualty of COVID,” Rich wrote in an email to stakeholders and obtained by the Ledger-Enquirer.

“We have been here for almost 27 years and without the amazing dedication of my present and past employees (full-time, part-time, freelancers, subs) we would have never lasted this long,” Rich wrote. “Of course, a huge part of our success can be equated to you all, the incredible customers, corporations and individuals, who have been so supportive and outright thankful that RSL has been here.”

The Ledger-Enquirer has reached out to RSL Theatrical for further comment.

Rich opened the event theatrical supply company in 1994.

Rich started with a 4,000-square-foot warehouse, which eventually grew to 40,000 square feet with a small fleet of box trucks, he wrote in the email.

“It’s amazing to on one day shine a monogrammed light projection on a wall for a little girl’s birthday party and then the next week be lighting BB King at the Columbus Civic Center,” Rich wrote.

RSL Theatrical plans to take care of its clients’ needs through May 1 and has “a few very specific needs for the community through May.”

The company is looking into options with local vendors for any customers who will be affected by the closure. Any deposits will be either returned or transferred to any local vendor, whichever the customer chooses, Rich wrote in the email.

Rich will remain in Columbus and will be available for consultation and overhire work, or short-term temporary work when a project needs extra help, he wrote.

“We have had an incredibly diverse base of customers and we appreciate every one of them. I really am honored by their ability to give us locals a chance,” Rich wrote.