Acacia Research: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

IRVINE, Calif.

Acacia Research Corp. (ACTG) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $65.2 million.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of $1.33 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 9 cents per share.

The technology patent licensor posted revenue of $4.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $90.3 million, or $1.54 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $29.8 million.

Acacia Research shares have increased 54% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

