Which Columbus restaurants received an ‘A’ in latest health inspection? Here’s a list

The Georgia Department of Health issues an ”A” food safety excellence for a score of 90 to 100 upon inspection.
The Ledger-Enquirer has compiled a list of the best and worst health scores for Muscogee County restaurants during March 2021 from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Most restaurants received an “A” grade with many receiving perfect scores.

No Muscogee County restaurants received a failing grade in the latest round of health scores.

Restaurants that scored a 100 include:

Other Scores

Wicked Hen, 1350 13th St., received an 83 score, or a “B,” on Thursday. The inspector observed improper cold holding temperatures, inadequate handwashing operation and food stored in ice baths in the main kitchen area.

The inspector, Victoria Matthews, observed an employee dump ice in the handwashing sink.

“A handwashing facility may not be used for purposes other than handwashing,” Matthews wrote in the report.

Additionally, one handwashing sink did not have accessible paper towels due to the dispenser being jammed. This was corrected during the inspection.

The inspector also noted several “time temperature control for food safety” items being held at temperatures greater that 41 degrees.

According to the FDA, if ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous foods are going to be held or displayed in a non-temperature controlled environment, they must first be stored at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or less.

The items in question were voluntarily discarded, the inspector noted.

China Inn Express at 4349 Victory Dr. received a score of 80 on March 19.

The inspector, Brittany Holt, observed raw chicken stored above cooked rice in the walk-in cooler, plus fried chicken stored directly on top of raw shrimp. Cabbage was also stored directly next to raw chicken in the walk-in cooler, Holt noted.

Additionally, the inspector observed that several food ingredient containers, such as salt, sugar and sesame seeds, were missing a label.

“Except for containers holding food that can be readily and unmistakably recognized, such as dry pasta, working containers holding food or food ingredients that are removed from their original packages for use in the food establishment, such as cooking oils, flour, herbs, potato flakes, salt, spices, and sugar shall be clearly and legibly identified, in English, with the common name of the food,” Holt noted in the inspection report.

This was not corrected during the inspection, with Holt noting that the restaurant had 72 hours to make the correction.

What do the grades mean?

A score of 69 and below is given a letter grade of “U” for unsatisfactory compliance. A grade of “C,” a score from 70-79, means the restaurant is marginally compliant to the rules and regulations in place.

A “B” grade, a score from 80-89, means the restaurant is satisfactorily compliant, and an “A” grade, a score from 90-100, means the restaurant has food safety excellence according to DPH’s rules and regulations guide.

