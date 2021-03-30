Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

Grain futures were mostly lower on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May lost 5.75 cents at $6.08 a bushel; May corn fell 3.25 cents at $5.43 a bushel; May oats was up .50 cent at $3.7250 a bushel; while May soybeans was off 1.50 cents at $13.8625 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose .40 cent at $1.2115 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle gained 1.15 cents at $1.4742 a pound; April lean hogs was up .08 cent at 1.0060 a pound.