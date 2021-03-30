Orbital Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (OEG) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $7.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The electronics company posted revenue of $11.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $27.4 million, or 92 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $38.4 million.

Orbital Energy shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen sixfold in the last 12 months.