Micron: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $603 million.

The Boise, Idaho-based company said it had profit of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 98 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $6.24 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.23 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Micron expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.55 to $1.69. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.23.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $6.9 billion to $7.3 billion for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $6.68 billion.

Micron shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased roughly 6%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $88.63, more than doubling in the last 12 months.