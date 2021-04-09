Closed for over a year due to COVID, downtown Columbus Irish pub has plans to reopen

An Irish pub in downtown Columbus could welcome back customers in the near future.

Scruffy Murphy’s, 1037 Broadway, closed in March 2020 during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic but now hopes to reopen in the next four to six weeks, owner Brenda Gleeson told the Ledger-Enquirer in an email.

“(We’re) Waiting for more vaccinations to get done due to the fact that my business type is No. 1 for high risk of Covid transmission according to CDC and other scientific data,” Gleeson said. “Finishing up some interior renovations and hopefully will be opening within the next 4-6 weeks.”

The pub took advantage of the closure to complete facade renovations with new windows, lights and a different color scheme. Brickwork was also repaired and cleaned.

The bar opened in February 2002. It serves a variety of beer, burgers, pizza and whiskey and, prior to its closure, operated 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday-Saturday.