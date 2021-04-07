Grains lower, livestock higher

Grain futures were lower on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May lost 10.50 cents at $6.14 a bushel; May corn was off .75 cent at $5.5625 a bushel; May oats felll 2.25 cents at $3.73 a bushel; while May soybeans declinced 18.25 cents at $14.0875 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle gained .63 cent at $1.2265 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle rose .62 cent at $1.4717 a pound; April lean hogs was up .15 cent at 1.0255 a pound.