Looking for a job? The Fresh Market is looking to hire 1,600 employees nationwide

National grocery chain The Fresh Market is soon holding a hiring event at its 159 nationwide locations.

The company is looking to hire 1,600 new employees nationwide during the two-day event held on April 16 from 12-7 p.m. and April 17 from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. The Columbus location, 1591 Bradley Park Dr, Ste B will be participating and looking to hire both full and part-time employees.

“Right now, we are looking at about hiring 10 employees at each location, give or take,” Nicole Tankelewicz, communications manager for The Fresh Market, told the Ledger-Enquirer. “Some locations could take more or less.”

Candidates are encouraged to apply online prior to the event to schedule specific interview times. Walk-ins are also welcomed.

All stores will be following safety protocols related to COVID-19 during the interviews, including social distancing and wearing a face covering.

For store information and hours, candidates can head to The Fresh Market’s website.

Sydney Sims
Sydney Sims is the breaking news reporter at the Ledger-Enquirer. She covers local crime news and the latest city news. Before joining the LE, she worked for The Auburn Villager in Auburn, Ala. covering local government and city events. She is a graduate of Auburn University in Auburn, Ala. and is from Atlanta, Ga.
