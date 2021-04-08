Looking for a job? The Fresh Market is looking to hire 1,600 employees nationwide

National grocery chain The Fresh Market is soon holding a hiring event at its 159 nationwide locations.

The company is looking to hire 1,600 new employees nationwide during the two-day event held on April 16 from 12-7 p.m. and April 17 from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. The Columbus location, 1591 Bradley Park Dr, Ste B will be participating and looking to hire both full and part-time employees.

“Right now, we are looking at about hiring 10 employees at each location, give or take,” Nicole Tankelewicz, communications manager for The Fresh Market, told the Ledger-Enquirer. “Some locations could take more or less.”

Candidates are encouraged to apply online prior to the event to schedule specific interview times. Walk-ins are also welcomed.

All stores will be following safety protocols related to COVID-19 during the interviews, including social distancing and wearing a face covering.

For store information and hours, candidates can head to The Fresh Market’s website.