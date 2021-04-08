Business

Feedback sought for bridge improvement project

The Associated Press

COVINGTON, Ky.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is seeking public comments on improvements planned for the Licking River Bridge that connects Covington and Newport.

A virtual meeting will be held April 20 to provide an overview of the project and to get public feedback, transportation officials said in a statement. Officials are studying various options for the project.

The aging span carries more than double its intended capacity despite recent changes in traffic patterns and also has a significant amount of pedestrian and bicycle traffic, officials said.

The steel truss bridge was constructed in 1936 and carries about 17,500 vehicles daily.

