Wrong way crash leads to interstate closure, arrest

A drunk driver traveling the wrong direction on Interstate 526 in South Carolina hit a tanker head-on, leading to a gas leak that closed both sides of the interstate for hours, police said.

There were injuries, but none considered life-threatening, Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis told multiple news outlets.

The crash happened about 1:30 a.m. Friday. The tanker was carrying gasoline which leaked onto the highway, prompting the closure.

Facing charges of driving under the influence is Madison Slawson, 25. A police report said Slawson was incapacitated at the trauma unit and police said her eyes were watery and bloodshot and noted “a strong odor of alcoholic beverage was emanating from her person and breath.”

She said she had been at a bar in West Ashley prior to the wreck, admitting to consuming three shots of whiskey and a beer. She told police she was trying to get to a friend’s home in Summerville but had somehow gotten onto the wrong side of the interstate. She told investigators she knew she was traveling in the wrong direction “but was unable to correct her mistake once she was traveling.”

The report said she was “grossly impaired,” unable to answer some of the officer’s questions “and fell asleep on several occasions as well.”

According to the report, Slawson admitted causing the crash, which closed the interstate for about 6 1/2 hours. The highway reopened around 10 a.m., Francis said.

Slawson was released from the Al Cannon Detention Center after posting bond. It was unknown if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.