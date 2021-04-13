Grains higher, livestock lower

Grain futures were higher on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May rose 4.25 cents at $6.3125 a bushel; May corn advanced 8.75 cents at $5.7975 a bushel; May oats was up 2.50 cents at $3.7475 a bushel; while May soybeans gained 8.25 cents at $13.8950 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was off .23 cent at $1.2287 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle lost 1.23 cents at $1.4312 a pound; April lean hogs fell .87 cent at 1.0320 a pound.