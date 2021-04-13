Business

Grains higher, livestock lower

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were higher on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May rose 4.25 cents at $6.3125 a bushel; May corn advanced 8.75 cents at $5.7975 a bushel; May oats was up 2.50 cents at $3.7475 a bushel; while May soybeans gained 8.25 cents at $13.8950 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was off .23 cent at $1.2287 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle lost 1.23 cents at $1.4312 a pound; April lean hogs fell .87 cent at 1.0320 a pound.

