A dog park with beer, wine and spirits? It’s coming soon to Columbus

Fetch Park, which has been featured on the Travel Channel, CNN and other shows, will open at 1432 Fifth Ave., near where The Cotton Companies is transforming an old warehouse building into a 14,500 square-foot development called Highside Market.

“We are excited to partner with The Cotton Companies to make Fetch happen in Columbus,” Fetch Park Founder and CEO Stephen Ochs said in a release. “We feel Fetch’s community driven approach to inner city green space is a perfect addition to such an energetic and outdoor focused city.”

The park will feature a full-service Airstream bar with coffee, beer, wine and spirits, and the green space will be covered in turf and feature cooling stations, shaded seating and more. TVs and Wi-Fi also will be located throughout the space.

Any person can enter the park for free, but a membership system is in place for dogs. Entrance to the park for pups ranges from a daily $10 option, or monthly and annual membership options.

All dogs are required to have up-to-date vaccinations on file and be spayed or neutered to enter the property.

“As we continue to revitalize and bring growth to Columbus’ Uptown area, this new project was a natural next step,” The Cotton Companies President Chris Woodruff said in a press release. “This is of course possible because of our fantastic partnership with Fetch, but also because our own city’s leadership, including Columbus’ Mayor, City Manager and City Council (who) truly believe in and support progressive community development.”

The Cotton Companies is a Columbus-based real estate and investment firm.