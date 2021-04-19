Nominations are now open! Submit your favorite business for 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards

Ledger-Enquirer Readers’ Choice Awards 2021 Ledger-Enquirer

Nominations for the Ledger-Enquirer Readers’ Choice 2021 awards are now open.

Readers in the Columbus, Georgia, and Chattahoochee Valley areas can submit their favorite businesses in over 150 categories. Submit your choice at this link.

Nominations will close at midnight on May 2. Voting will open soon after, and winners will be announced in the fall.

To view the full list of 2020 winners, click here.

Any questions or comments about Readers’ Choice can be directed to Evelyn Colvin (ecolvin@ledger-enquirer.com).