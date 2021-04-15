Explore Columbus on two wheels with rental from new downtown bike shop

Columbus resident Jamal James was on a family trip to Sandestin, a golf and beach resort at Miramar Beach off the gulf coast of Florida, when he tried out an electric bike.

James had been wanting to ride an e-bike — an electric, battery-powered bicycle popular around beachside locations like Destin, Highway 30A and Panama City. So, he stopped by E-Motion Rentals in Miramar Beach and hopped on a bike.

“I loved it,” James told the Ledger-Enquirer. “I couldn’t get enough of it. I rented it out for the day. I had it for 24 hours. It was great. Soon after that, I worked to get myself one.”

The idea of running an e-bike rental company was already in the back of James’ head before he took his first ride.

But after trying it, purchasing his e-bike and seeing how much his three kids wanted their own, starting SHOCK Electric Rentals at 233 12th St. in downtown Columbus was a no-brainer.

“When you look at my customers, it’s not just young, it’s not just old or middle age; it’s all ages,” James said. “Even when I’m handing out cards to people and trying to figure out who can ride these bikes, I’m like, ‘Everybody.’”

How it works

James, who co-owns the business with his wife, Shanteria Perry, started the business using his own funds. Before starting the business, he worked at McDonald’s while Perry worked at Blue Cross Blue Shield, where she’s still employed today.

SHOCK offers rental windows of 2 hours, 5 hours and 24 hours as well a free 30-minute ride to give riders a preview of the experience.

James has six Lectric XP bikes that customers can rent and wants to get six more, he said.

The bikes can travel up to 28 miles per hour, contain a 500-watt, 48-volt battery and feature fat tires suitable for different types of terrain. For convenience, the bikes also fold, so customers don’t need a bike rack to transport it via car.

The bikes also come in two styles — standard and step-through, a body shape meant to be easier for riders to step into.

“You get a lot of bang for your buck with these bikes,” James said. “That’s the main reason why I got these bikes.”

Jamal James is the owner of SHOCK Electric Bike Rentals, 233 12th St Suite 805, in Columbus, Georgia. Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

‘Everyone loves the bikes’

The most difficult aspect of starting the business wasn’t dealing with COVID setbacks or receiving a business license; it simply was finding a place to store the bikes.

James planned to set up shop across the Chattahoochee River in Phenix City but had trouble finding the right spot. So, he’s renting a space on the eighth floor of the Corporate Center, which coincidentally is one floor above where he and Perry married.

Operating a bike rental shop out of an eighth-floor office space brings challenges, but James is tackling them head-on.

The bikes can be transported through only one of the building’s three available elevators because only one contains padding to protect the walls. James can fit three bikes into the elevator.

When a customer comes to rent a bike, James will takes them back down to the lobby to fill out paperwork. While that’s happening, he’ll summon the special elevator and travel back up to the eighth floor, where he’ll grab the bikes and return downstairs.

After the paperwork is filled out and the bikes are retrieved, riders can go.

“Everyone loves the bikes,” James said. “Everyone in the building, they’re very supportive. They actually rented some of my bikes as well.”

What to know

Address: 233 12th St., on the eighth floor of The Corporate Center

Contact: 706-391-2405, or fill out the contact form on the website.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days-a-week (customers are asked to call beforehand on weekends).

Website: shockrentals.com

Cost range: From $19.99 for a one-bike, two-hour rental, up to $199.99 for a four-bike, five-hour rental.