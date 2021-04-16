Business

Grains mixed, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May rose 6 cents at $6.5125 a bushel; May corn fell 1 cent at $5.8825 a bushel; May oats was off .25 cent at $3.81752 a bushel; while May soybeans gained 13.25 cents at $14.2875 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was up .10 cent at $1.2157 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle fell .72 cent at $1.4015 a pound; April lean hogs rose 1.03 cents at 1.0445 a pound.

  Comments  

Business

Why stricter fuel-economy standards could have unintended consequences

Business

Ford’s hands-free BlueCruise chases Tesla Autopilot and GM Super Cruise

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service