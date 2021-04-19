Bank of Marin: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $8.9 million.

The Novato, California-based company said it had profit of 66 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $25.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $23.9 million.

Bank of Marin shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 26% in the last 12 months.