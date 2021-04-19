Prologis: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Prologis Inc. (PLD) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $367.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 49 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The industrial real estate developer posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.02 billion.

Prologis expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.96 to $4.02 per share.

Prologis shares have risen 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 25% in the last 12 months.