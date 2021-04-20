120 students selected for summer entrepreneur program

The Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs has selected 120 high school students to participate in its highly competitive 2021 summer program, officials said.

This year, there will be two three-week sessions that offer participants the chance to focus on product innovation and business model design, the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet said in a statement. Students will develop a business model, design a prototype and pitch their startups.

Participants were selected through a competitive process structured to identify creative problem-solvers who want to create something meaningful.

“While social and economic empowerment has always been at the core of the GSE experience, our talented class of 2021 truly embodies the fact that without diversity in all forms, innovation does not exist,” Executive Director Tasha Sams said.

The first session will be in June and the second in July. Officials say they plan to double the size of the program next summer due to increasing interest.