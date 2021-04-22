Banc of California: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Banc of California Inc. (BANC) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $14.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Santa Ana, California-based bank said it had earnings of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 25 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The banking service and lending company posted revenue of $73 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $62.3 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $66.2 million.

Banc of California shares have climbed 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has doubled in the last 12 months.