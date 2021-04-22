Sonoco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Sonoco Products Co. (SON) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $72.3 million.

The Hartsville, South Carolina-based company said it had profit of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 90 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The packaging maker posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.32 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Sonoco expects its per-share earnings to range from 82 cents to 88 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.50 to $3.60 per share.

Sonoco shares have climbed 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 41% in the last 12 months.